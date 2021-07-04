State Scan: Noteworthy events took place in last week across India

Here are the gist of a few news events with photographs

Telangana

The Telangana government has set a target of planting 19.91 crore saplings across the State in the year 2021-2022, as part of the seventh phase of its afforestation programme — Telangana ku Haritha Haram. A special statewide plantation drive is being held from July 1-10. The State government has set targets for all districts. The target for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is 1.2 crore saplings whereas among the districts, the highest target is set for Bhadradri Kothagudem, at 1.04 crore. Government sources said there are 15,241 nurseries across the State and 25 crore saplings are available.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government has launched its new ‘AP Information Technology Policy 2021-24’ on June 30, 2021. New policy was approved by State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This policy is expected to generate more than 55,000 jobs in next three years. In order to implement the policy, a robust and holistic business environment would be created. Andhra Pradesh will earn revenue of Rs 783 crore in 10 years in the form of various taxes through this policy. Direct employment is also expected to infuse over Rs 2,200 crore year. It will thus lead to overall growth of economy through multiplier effect. Under the policy, government will establish incubation centers and organise hackathons & workshops for startups.

West Bengal

West Bengal Cabinet approved the “Student Credit Card scheme”. Trinamool Congress had promised to launch this scheme in its election manifesto. This scheme is implemented from June 30, 2021. Under the scheme, student can get a soft loan of up to Rs10 lakh with the help of credit card to enroll into higher studies.

State government would act as guarantor. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail loan benefits under the scheme. Loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral study. One person is eligible to get loans under scheme till 40 years of age.

Assam

Rubber Board has started field trial of world’s first GM (genetically modified) rubber in the State of Assam. GM Rubber was developed in biotechnology laboratory at Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) in Puthuppally, Kottayam. It was planted at Rubber board’s Sarutari research farm in Guwahati. Rubber Board launched field trial of GM Rubber in Assam a decade after Kerala Government denied permission for the same because of its adverse impact on environment.

Goa

Goa has become the first Rabies-free State of India. According to Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, state has not reported a single rabies case in last three years. Chief Minister highlighted; Goa has achieved 5,40,593 vaccinations against rabies in dogs. State has also educated nearly a lakh people about dog bite prevention and has set up 24-hours rabies surveillance which comprise of an emergency hotline and rapid response team for dog bite victims. Task of controlling rabies was being carried out by Mission Rabies project which is a central government grant.

