Telangana seeks Rs. 4,000 cr from Centre for Musi River project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 05:32 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has sought Rs.10,000 crore for taking up the River Musi project and diverting River Godavari water to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar in the city.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Union Jal Shakthi Minister CR Patil in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought the Union government’s support in taking up the Musi Riverfront Development project. All the murky water from Hyderabad was flowing into River Musi and there was a need to ensure only treated water flows into the river, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Union Minister to allot Rs.4,000 crore under the National River Conservation Plan. He also sought Rs.6,000 crore for filling Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs with water from River Godavari.

“Filling Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs with River Godavari water will aid in ensuring there is no drinking water crisis in Hyderabad,” Revanth Reddy said, also reminding the Union Minister that under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, Telangana was not allotted any funds.

The Chief Minister also said 7.85 lakh households in the State lacked tap water connections. In addition to these, to ensure tap water connections to households both in Urban and Rural sectors under the PMAY programme, Rs.16,100 crore was required, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and briefed him about the State Government’s programme to supply Rs.500 LPG cylinders to households and appealed to the Union Minister to facilitate disbursement of the subsidy component to consumers in advance by oil companies.