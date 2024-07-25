Telangana: Congress presents Rs.2.91 lakh crore budget for 2024-25

Total revenues were estimated at ₹2,90,814 crore, including over ₹57,000 crore in open market loans.

By PTI Updated On - 25 July 2024, 01:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress government presented its maiden full-scale budget with an outlay of Rs 2,91,159 crore for the financial year of 2024-25. This is around Rs 15,000 crore more than the ‘Vote on Account’ budget of Rs 2.76 lakh crore presented by the government in February earlier this year and marginally higher than the Rs 2.9 lakh crore introduced by the previous BRS government for 2023-24.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the State budget in the Legislative Assembly around noon on Thursday. As per the budget, the revenue expenditure is proposed at Rs 2,20,945 crore and the capital expenditure proposed is Rs 33,487 crore.

In his budget speech, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the State debts shot up to Rs 6.71 lakh crore at the end of 2023-24 against Rs 75,577 crore in 2014-15 since the State formation. He said the State government is taking all measures to maintain fiscal prudence and put the economy back on track by repaying the majority of the loans.

In the budget allocations, the State government gave highest priority to the agriculture and allied sectors with an allocation of Rs 72,659 crore, followed by Rs 29,816 crore for Panchayath Raj and Rural Development, and Rs 22,301 crore for Irrigation. Around Rs 21,292 crore have been set aside for Education and another Rs 11,468 crore was set aside for Medical and Health.

The budget had no overall allocations for the much-hyped Abhaya Hastham (six guarantees) except for Rs 2,418 crore for Gruha Jyothi Scheme and Rs 723 crore for the subsidised LPG cylinder scheme.

The State government allocated Rs 1,525 crore for the Regional Ring Road for the current financial year, as against total expenditure of Rs 13,522 crore for the northern part and Rs 12,980 crore for the southern part. Another Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for development of Hyderabad including GHMC, HYDRAA, HMDA, HMWSSB and others.

Around Rs 33,124 crore for SC Sub-plan Development Fund and Rs 17,056 crore for ST Sub-plan Development Fund, have been proposed in the budget. A total of Rs 16,410 crore has been set aside for power transmission and distribution companies. A nominal allocation of Rs 2,762 crore for Industries and Rs 774 crore for Information and Technology, were made in the State budget.