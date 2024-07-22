Govt will support transgender community, says Siddipet Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 07:34 PM

Transgenders are attending a training session in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Collector M Manu Chowdary said the government would extend all support to the transgender community to help its members stand on their own feet by providing skill enhancement training besides setting up self-employment units for them.

Addressing the transgender community during a programme organised by the Women and Child Welfare department in Siddipet on Monday, the Collector said the district administration would extend support in whatever self-employment unit they wanted to set up.

Chowdary said the members can set up agriculture or allied sector units such as dairy, poultry, food processing unit, beauty parlour, milk parlour and others. The district administration roped in trainer Akshay to train 100 transgender community members in Siddipet to enhance their skill base.

Earlier, the Collector visited different government schools at Nirmal Nagar, Alirajpet, KGBV School in Jagadevpur, Upper Primar School in Akkaram and others. Speaking on the occasion, Chowdary called upon the teachers, and parents to put a collective effort to strengthen the government schools.

He assured them to provide all the facilities the school needed. He taught mathematics to students at Akkaram school. The Collector interacted with the students to test their knowledge and interacted with teachers to know the issues in the school.