States coordination meeting to prevent human trafficking held

Hyderabad: A meeting on prevention of human trafficking aimed at better coordination between all the neighbouring States of Telangana was held on Monday. Director General of Police, Telangana, M Mahender Reddy, who inaugurated the event, said the several Indian States have taken commendable steps to curb human trafficking.

For greater coordination between States, the DGP suggested establishing an inter-State working group and appointing a special nodal officer. Co-operation of voluntary organisations on the prevention of trafficking should also be sought, he said.

Telangana State has achieved amazing results from ‘DARPAN’ application, which has helped to identify 34 missing children, who were later reunited with their parents. Details of missing children and women should be shared with neighbouring States, he said.

Swati Lakra, Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) and B Sumathi, DIG (Women Safety Wing) Telangana police were present.

