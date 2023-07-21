Staunch Telangana opponent Kiran Kumar Reddy’s presence at Kishan Reddy meeting raises eye brows

Kiran Kumar Reddy sharing dais with Telangana BJP leaders created a lot of curiosity among the BJP functionaries during the charge assumption programme of G Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy seen at the charge assumption programme of newly appointed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who was dead against the formation of Telangana in the meeting, sharing dais with Telangana BJP leaders created a lot of curiosity among the BJP functionaries during the charge assumption programme of the newly appointed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who during debate in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on the formation of Telangana in 2013 has said,” “I knew well which region should be given priority which is not. If you think we are allocating funds with fear. Just note it down, we will not give even a single paise. Do whatever you want to do.”

In fact, Kiran Kumar Reddy showed an India map holding a long wooden pointer to show how power transmission and distribution would push Telangana, if separated, into darkness. He had derisively remarked that Telangana would have to grope in darkness, while truncated Andhra Pradesh would be power-surplus.

It’s ironic that he had joined the same party which supported separate Statehood and supporting it to bring the party to power in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who was unceremoniously shunted out from the post of State party chief, was seen urging the party leaders not to create trouble for new State chief Kishan Reddy as they have done to him.

Sanjay, who could not control his anger against the leaders responsible for his losing post, said leaders should stop going to Delhi and register complaints against State leadership. “You have created a lot of trouble for me by rushing to Delhi and complaining against me. I request those leaders not to trouble Kishan Reddy. Let him work peacefully. Do not break the trust and confidence of the lakhs of party workers who are working hard to bring BJP to power in Telangana,” he said.

Though it was BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy’s charge assumption programme at the BJP State office, but it turned into an event of heaping praises on his predecessor Bandi Sanjay’s for his role in creating enthusiasm in the rank and file of the party. It looked more like a farewell programme of Bandi Sanjay rather than charge assumption of Kishan Reddy.

Prakash Javadekar heaped praises on Sanjay and said the padayatra undertaken by him changed the political scenario of the State and brought BJP to the forefront of State politics. “PM Modi has mentioned about Sanjay’s padayatra in various public meetings and even asked other State presidents to take up such padayatras.

Surprisingly, Sanjay’s bete noire and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, who is allegedly considered the person behind the former’s removal from the post of State party chief, too heaped a lot of praises on him. “Before Sanjay became the party chief, BJP was confined to Hyderabad and surrounding areas. He took the party to the nook and corner of the State. He created enthusiasm among the party rank and file,”he said.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy clarified that his party would not have any kind of alliance or understanding with ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) in the upcoming polls to the State assembly.

Addressing party functionaries after formally assuming charge of the party State unit chief, Kishan Reddy said that efforts were being made to create an impression that the BJP had some kind of understanding with the BRS to create confusion among people. “Our goal is to overthrow Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from power. We have no intention to join hands with BRS or any other party,”he said.

He called upon party cadres to pull up their socks for the forthcoming election and strengthen the party at the grassroot level. “Next 100 days are very crucial. We have to work tirelessly, only then will we be able to overthrow BRS from power,”he said.