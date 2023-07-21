Leaders heaping praises on Sanjay makes Kishan Reddy nervous

Hyderabad: Though it was Union Tourism Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy‘s charge assumption programme at the BJP State office, but it turned into an event of heaping praises on his predecessor Bandi Sanjay’s for his role in creating enthusiasm in the rank and file of the party. It looked more like a farewell programme of Bandi Sanjay rather than charge assumption of Kishan Reddy.

Right from BJP State election in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar to former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy, everyone acknowledged the role of Bandi Sanjay in strengthening the party in the State.

Prakash Javadekar heaped praises on Sanjay and said the padayatra undertaken by him changed the political scenario of the State and brought BJP to the forefront of State politics. “PM Modi has mentioned about Sanjay’s padayatra in various public meetings and even asked other State presidents to take up such padayatras. Kiran Kumar Reddy gave full credit to Sanjay for bringing a lot of energy and enthusiasm in the party leaders and cadres. “Sanjay has brought new energy in the party through his speeches and padayatra. We need to take it forward to register victory in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Rajgopal Reddy, who along with Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender are accused of forcing the party leadership to replace Sanjay, too appreciated the role of former State chief in strengthening the party and creating enthusiasm in workers. “I was pained to learn that Bandi has been removed from the post of president,”he said.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay expressed displeasure over a few leaders complaining against him to party leadership and forced it to shunt him out of the post of State BJP chief. “I request those leaders not to trouble Kishan Reddy. Let him work peacefully. Do not break the trust and confidence of the lakhs of party workers who are working hard to bring BJP to power in Telangana,”he said.