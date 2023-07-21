No alliance with BRS, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy called upon party cadres to pull up their socks for the forthcoming election and strengthen the party at the grassroot level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday clarified that his party would not have any kind of alliance or understanding with ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming polls to the State assembly.

Addressing party functionaries after formally assuming charge of the party State unit chief, Kishan Reddy said that efforts were being made to create an impression that the BJP had some kind of understanding with the BRS to create confusion among people. “Our goal is to overthrow Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from power. We have no intention to join hands with BRS or any other party,”he said.

He called upon party cadres to pull up their socks for the forthcoming election and strengthen the party at the grassroot level. “Next 100 days are very crucial. We have to work tirelessly, only then will we be able to overthrow BRS from power,”he said.

Kishan Reddy, who took charge as State BJP unit president for the fourth time, sought the cooperation of the party leaders in facing the upcoming polls. “We need to work together. I expect all kinds of cooperation from party leaders and functionaries,”he said.

BJP State election in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar asked party leaders to maintain discipline and work towards the victory of the party in the polls. State in-charge Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and several senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Before taking the charge of the party president, Kishan Reddy offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple and visited the Martyrs memorial site, garlanded the statues of BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule.