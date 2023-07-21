Bandi advises his detractors not to lodge false complaints with the party leadership

BJP state unit office here was the venue for some interesting developments when the newly appointed president G Kishan Reddy took charge

Hyderabad: The BJP state unit office here was the venue for some interesting developments when the newly appointed president G Kishan Reddy took charge on Friday.

While all the speakers including Kishan Reddy spent considerable time praising the leadership Bandi Sanjay, the outgoing president used the opportunity to give a piece of his mind to his detractors.

Sanjay, who was replaced following complaints from a host of party leaders about his style of functioning, advised all of them not to lodge false complaints with the party leadership, but allow Kishan Reddy to function smoothly”.

Sanjay maintained: “You have created a lot of trouble for me by rushing to Delhi and complaining against me. I request those leaders not to trouble Kishan Reddy. Let him work peacefully. Do not break the trust and confidence of the lakhs of party workers who are working hard to bring BJP to power in Telangana,” he advised even as all those on the dais were ill at ease.

It is a well kept secret that many leaders including Eatala Rajender expressed their reservations about Sanjay’s leaderhip leading to his ouster. Incidentally, Rajendar himself was at his expansive best to eulogise the services of Sanjay.

Yet another discordant note was the presence of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who was a staunch opponent of Telangana seaparate state. He taunting assertion on the floor of Assembly as CM that he would not give a single paise to Telangana is not forgotten by anyone. It was Kiran Kumar Reddy who smiling stood next to Kishan Reddy, while his camaraderie was not to the liking of many BJP workers and leaders too.

In fact, Kiran Kumar Reddy’s desirisve statements that Telangana would be pushed into darkness if Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated showed his hatred to Telangana. However, his presence on the dais was unpalatable for many.

Wittingly or unwittingly, Kishan Reddy’s assumption of charge had become an event for heaing praises on Bandi Sanjay. union Minister Prakash Javadekar too heaped praises on Sanjay and said the padayatra undertaken by him changed the political scenario of the State and brought BJP to the forefront of State politics. “PM Modi has mentioned about Sanjay’s padayatra in various public meetings and even asked other State presidents to take up such padayatras.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy clarified that his party would not have any kind of alliance or understanding with ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming polls to the State assembly.

Addressing party functionaries after formally assuming charge of the party State unit chief, Kishan Reddy said that efforts were being made to create an impression that the BJP had some kind of understanding with the BRS to create confusion among people. “Our goal is to overthrow Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from power. We have no intention to join hands with BRS or any other party,”he said.

He called upon party cadres to pull up their socks for the forthcoming election and strengthen the party at the grassroot level. “Next 100 days are very crucial. We have to work tirelessly, only then will we be able to overthrow BRS from power,”he said.