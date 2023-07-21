Do not create trouble for Kishan Reddy, says Bandi Sanjay

A visibly upset Bandi Sanjay said the party cadres have lots of hope on the State leadership and if the internal rifts continue it would affect their morale

Hyderabad: Expressing serious displeasure over party leaders creating hurdles in the functioning of State leadership, Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay, who was unceremoniously shunted out from the post of State party chief, urged the leaders not to create trouble for new State chief G Kishan Reddy as they have done to him.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of Kishan Reddy assuming charge as the new State chief on Friday, Sanjay, who could not control his anger against the leaders responsible for his losing post, came down heavily on his detractors and said that leaders should stop going to Delhi and register complaints against State leadership.

“You have created a lot of trouble for me by rushing to Delhi and complaining against me. I request you not to trouble Kishan Reddy. Let him work peacefully. Do not break the trust and confidence of the lakhs of party workers who are working hard to bring BJP to power in Telangana,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the State leaders would cooperate with Kishan Reddy and help in bringing the party to power in Telangana. A visibly upset Bandi Sanjay said the party cadres have lots of hope on the State leadership and if the internal rifts continue it would affect their morale.

Its a known fact that Huzurabad MLA and party State unit election champaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender and few other senior leaders have run a campaign against Bandi for months following which he was shunted out of the post.