Stay informed on groundbreaking innovations, students told at convocation of ICFAI University

Prof. Sitharam exhorted graduating students to remain committed to continuous learning, competitive and relevant in the constantly changing landscape of technology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 08:59 PM

Jubilant students take a seflie at ICFAI Universitys 14th convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam urged students to be informed and adaptable on groundbreaking innovations such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Addressing at the 14th convocation ceremony of the ICFAI University organised here on Saturday, Prof. Sitharam exhorted graduating students to remain committed to continuous learning, competitive and relevant in the constantly changing landscape of technology.

Continuous learning would help in being agile, and well equipped to handle the demands of the modern workforce, he told graduating students.

ICFAI University Chancellor, Dr. Rangarajan said students have the opportunity to shape the future of the country. Though the country made several strides in education, there was still a need to strengthen it further, especially in terms of quality and effectiveness, he said. As India looks forward to becoming a developed country by 2047 the country has a long road to travel in terms of per capita income, he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. LS Ganesh presented a report on the progress made by the university during the year. During the convocation, 2,515 students received their degrees and 43 awards were presented to students and faculty.