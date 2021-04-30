Staying mentally positive is crucial, say warriors

It is imperative to stay mentally strong and healthy in the current scenario and according to survivors, there are several ways in which one can stay positive.

Hyderabad: Staying positive after testing positive for Covid-19 might sound a bit ironic, but then, those who have conquered the virus insist that positivity of the mind is one of the most crucial things in this battle.

It is imperative to stay mentally strong and healthy in the current scenario and according to survivors, there are several ways in which one can stay positive.

According to Sadvitha Gona, a youngster from the city who was isolated after testing positive, watching and re-watching her favourite shows helped a lot. “I stuck to consuming only my comfortable content and got a good amount of sleep. I chose to watch my favourite show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ again and it gave me a lot of positivity as it is a fun watch,” she says adding, “It is best to relax and do what you love doing and just let your body do what it does.”

Keeping the mind busy goes a long way, according to Dhruti P, a city-based student. “I was the only one in the house who tested positive and I was immediately isolated. I took the time to stay busy mentally by talking to my friends and loved ones on video calls. It in fact, felt like the much-needed time away from everything,” she says.

She went for a repeat watch of sitcoms like ‘Friends’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’, and says, “I ensured I was laughing most of the time. I also took to doing up interiors of my room with plants.” Yoga tutorials helped her during the phase.

Another important thing to do if a family member tests positive, is to ensure they are pampered and made to feel good mentally. “My family ensured I got my favourite food and pampered me during the isolation and it helped a lot,” adds Dhruthi.

