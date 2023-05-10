| Step Into Senior Year With Devi Netflix Drops Trailer Of Never Have I Ever Final Season

Step into senior year with Devi; Netflix drops trailer of Never Have I Ever final season

Get ready for a banging ending! Mark your calendars as the final season of Never Have I Ever premieres June 8 only on Netflix.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

It’s senior year now. So, get ready for a banging ending! Mark your calendars as the final season of Never Have I Ever premieres June 8 only on Netflix. Prepare yourselves for an epic conclusion of the series as Devi steps into her senior year in the fourth and final season of the series.

The series has been created by executive producers Mindy Kaling, and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.