Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan sleep talks about episodes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Shot to fame with the Netflix original, Indian-origin American actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the new teen heartthrob. The actor who now has a huge following recently took to Twitter to share that she has been sleep talking about work.

Apparently, her mother has enlightened her of this. “According to my mom I was just sleep talking about “episodes” and how “it’s not the right sequence”. idk I just love work, sue me,” she tweeted with an emotional emoticon.

Netizens appreciated the young actor’s dedication to her work. One user wrote, “You are having one of the greatest experiences a human in modern society can have. Enjoy it, but also take care of your future self. Set your future self up for success. But I’m sure your nurturers advised you of that.”

Never Have I Ever is a teen drama that revolves around an Indian kid in the States, Devi, played by Ramakrishnan. The series soon became a favorite among the masses for depicting the struggles immigrant kids face and the overall teenage dilemma one goes through.

The makers Mindy Kailing and her team recently released the third season which was completely unexpected yet heavily appreciated by the fans. The day it was released, the show stole the number one spot in ten countries including India, the UK, Italy, and others.

