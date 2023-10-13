Steyn, Kumble discuss preparation; emotions outweighing performance ahead of IND-PAK WC clash

File Photo of Anil Kumble

Mumbai: As the awaited India vs Pakistan clash inches closer, excitement has been running high among fans and players alike.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN Cricinfo, ex-cricketers and legends of the game Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn discussed on how both the teams must prepare ahead of this crucial match. They also analyzed how emotions could outweigh a player’s performance, and what the players can do to cope with it.

Speaking exclusively on ESPN Cricinfo, Anil Kumble spoke on preparations for the India vs Pakistan game ahead, he said, “I think the preparations will be the same, it is just that on that particular day when you walk in the field you will certainly have that feeling of yes, we have to win this. The result matters and it is India vs Pakistan, and India has always triumphed over Pakistan in World Cup matches. So that feeling is there, the nervousness is there for any game, but more so for an India-Pakistan game, and once the first ball is bowled everything is back to normal.” Dale Steyn commented on emotions outweighing performance during such big match-ups, he explained, “Yes, I mean it can take away from the way you normally play. You kind of think I am playing against this team, and I want to be a ‘Man of the Match,’ and end up doing more than you are required to, and that is when you find guys trying too hard and that’s where you just kind of lose it.” “Whereas if I just come in, do what I have to do, just play my part, then everything will unfold,” he added.

Kumble also shared his thoughts on how Indian players should cope with emotions and prepare, he said that players should do regular things that they would do for any other match.

“It is just doing the regular things that you would do preparing for any other match. You do not want to do things differently just because it is India- Pakistan.” “And the turnaround has been only just two days, so one day of travel, that too of course one day prior to the match. Whether you want the entire team to be together at practice, even if it is not just a net, but maybe just to get a feel of the ground and maybe a fun game together. Maybe that is something that you would probably think of and nothing else, and leave it to the players to say okay do you want to hit or do you want to come and bowl a bit, you leave it to the players because it has been two days and just yesterday they sort of played a fantastic game so it is all about managing that.” “And for some of the players, it is a home game. Jasprit Bumrah comes from that state and yes although they do not play for Gujarat, there is Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. So all these guys would feel that this is a home game for us and, you will have plenty of family around in that 130 thousand people. It is a special feeling to walk out there, and then do well for the country and the team across the line,” concluded Kumble.

The India-Pakistan match will take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. This match comes after India’s two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country’s winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

Both sides have faced each other seven times in ODI World Cup history, with India boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.