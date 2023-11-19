Storyteller and other things: Netflix’ experiment with games continues

Two years on, the landscape has drastically changed, the Steam Deck succeeded but not in a streaming sense, it instead ushered in a form factor revolution of sorts and the shine on the promise of streaming has somewhat fizzled.

Hyderabad: When Netflix launched games in late 2021 it did so with a bang and it entered the space by making all the right noises around the possibilities of streaming and games. It also helped that it was around the same time that Google’s Stadia was still shiny, Valve was talking about the possibilities of the Steam Deck and Microsoft and Nvidia were pouring resources into their own services.

Netflix’s venture into gaming has encountered its share of challenges, often appearing unremarkable for extended periods. I remember reviewing one of their earliest offerings in Asphalt Xtreme (a relaunch of the 2016 offering) and struggling to discern the novelty Netflix aimed to bring to the gaming experience. Consequently, I relegated the streaming giant’s gaming efforts to the backburner.

Fast forward two years, and it appears that sentiment resonates across the industry. Reports reveal that less than one percent of Netflix’s subscribers engage with their games daily. The number seems stark but it is important to recognize that the platform doesn’t need to spend resources to attract new players and a lot of the games that Netflix seems to be working on are tied into the content it offers viewers – games based on franchises like Stranger Things, Queen’s Gambit, andMoney Heist to name a few.

However, there’s more to Netflix’ games than aligning with their core content and attracting the superfan – who let’s face it are not just rare but also unpredictable. Netflix offers its subscribers a variety of games that can bridge the console/smartphone divide.

For example, it was one of the places for players to enjoy Raji, Oxenfree, Into the Breach on mobile devices and also a slew of games from studios like Annapurna Interactive or Night School Studio.

One game that particularly captured my attention was Annapurna’s Storyteller, a puzzle-driven storytelling game that challenges players to accomplish specific objectives by constructing narratives. The game cleverly reinvents several popular folk tales, prompting players to consider the progression of a storyline. Through its unique animations and creative techniques, it vividly demonstrates the intricacies of storytelling within video games.

I found myself engrossed in meeting the game’s diverse requirements, especially in levels demanding both imagination and cunning. It fascinated me how this game was essentially about crafting a game’s narrative, offering not just enjoyment but also an almost educational, meta-experience.

Through a game like Storyteller, I see a reason to Netflix’ slow long-term commitment. At a time when the gaming industry is trying to accelerate practices of game making and lays off employees despite having one of its best years in terms of revenue, Netflix’ long-commitment is rare and almost precious.

The potential for experimentation within Netflix‘s platform is unique. I find myself unexpectedly supporting the service’s success, envisioning it as a platform where mobile games can explore new innovations and create novel forms of interactions.