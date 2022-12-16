Storytelling, spell wizard contests for govt school students in Telangana

ELTA has come forward to conduct preparatory activities to ease the phobia and build up confidence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Representational Image

Warangal: The English Language Teachers’ Association (ELTA) in association with Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (TS SCERT) and Bharti Foundation will conduct spell wizard and storytelling competitions at school, mandal, district and state levels to the students of class 8th and 9th in government schools.

“The government introduced English medium education in government schools from this academic year. Students of Telugu medium will have to prepare for English medium instruction, but there is a phobia among students about English language. Hence, the ELTA has come forward to conduct preparatory activities to ease the phobia and build up confidence,” said ELTA president T Venkateshwar Rao.

“School level competitions will be held on December 19, mandal level on January 7, District level on January 27 and State level on February 13 offline,” he said. The students selected for district and state level are trained virtually by the expert team of ELTA.

“The storytelling and spell wizard competition is the first of its kind conducted for the students of government schools. Students have to register their names for competitions in the Google form circulated to the teachers across the state. Mandal and district educational officers of the respective district would make necessary arrangements for conducting competitions,” Rao said.