65,830 students shift from private to govt schools in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(File Photo) Various initiatives of the State government including introduction of English medium of instruction in government and local body schools from this academic year is reaping good results.

Hyderabad: Various initiatives of the State government including introduction of English medium of instruction in government and local body schools from this academic year is reaping good results.

According to the details available with the School Education department, this academic year 2022-23, 65,830 students have bid adieu to their private schools and enrolled in the government schools in Classes II to X across the State as of September 1.

Also Read Telangana SSC public advanced supplementary results announced

Hyderabad district has seen the highest number of migration with 10,278 students shifting their academics from the private to the government schools. It is followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts, where 8,503 and 7,930 school students left private and joined the government institutions.

Overall, the government and local body schools have clocked 2,07,474 admissions in different classes in 2371 schools in the State. Of the total, 1,39,273 including 95,129 from Anganwadis, 13,379 from private schools and 30,765 students took direct admissions at the Class I level.

One of the main reasons for the influx of students from the private to government schools is said to be the introduction of English medium of instruction in Classes I to VIII in all government and local body schools from this academic year.

Apart from training 1.04 lakh teachers in English teaching skills, the government provided bilingual textbooks for non-languages to students to easily comprehend English medium of instructions. Each page of a lesson in Telugu medium has an English version on the adjacent page as well. Likewise, for Hindi and Urdu medium students, the same topic is in both Hindi and English languages, and Urdu and English languages respectively.

This apart, 26,065 government and local body schools are in for a facelift and an improvement in amenities for students, as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme, a flagship initiative of the State government. This makeover will be done in phased manner over a period of three years, with the first phase works having already been grounded in 9,123 schools across the State.

The schools are being developed based on 12 infrastructure parameters which include toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of the entire school, and major and minor repairs, among others.