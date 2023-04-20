Straight Bat: Azeem has special place in Hyderabad cricket

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Hyderabad: My partner has left me and gone to a better world. Abdul Azeem was my opening partner for the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy team and we shared this special bond through many matches that we were fortunate to represent our State.

The ability to exhibit an aura of confidence when he played against any opposition would sometimes scare the daylight out of me. Many colleagues felt that he was careless in his approach to batting but having spent several hours on the non-strikers end with him I can vouch for the fact that he knew his strengths and played within his ability.

The natural ability to see the ball earlier than most of us and better than the other batsmen coupled with excellent hand eye coordination he could on his day demolish any opposition bowling attack.

I have been associated with Azeem much before he became a First Class cricketer and he belonged to a family where all the siblings played cricket in the local league.

Abdul Jabbar, the famous Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy cricketer, was the other brother to have graduated to First Class level. It would not be preposterous to assume that cricket was in his blood and which also reflected in his unique ability as a batsman.

There could be unlimited praise for his cricket but for us who were his colleagues his presence amongst us was refreshing as he could diffuse any tense situation with direct and simple words of wisdom.

If there was a poll conducted in the cricketing fraternity specially in Hyderabad Abdul Azeem would emerge as one of the most respected and loved human beings and although he was not fortunate to represent the country his contribution to Hyderabad cricket would be a” folk lore” for generations that would follow.

If one is remembered for his glorious achievements then Azeem would be for his triple century against Tamil Nadu as well as his century in the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi when we won the Ranji Trophy in 1987. In the same year he was the leading run getter for the Hyderabad team with an average nearing eighty for the entire season.

If there is any deserving person who was deprived of the glory of wearing the national colours he would be in the list of such sportsmen. I consider myself fortunate that I was on most occasions at the non-strikers end which is the closest one can get to see these unique achievements.

Now that he has left this world to be part of another team of players I am certain that he will continue to enrich the game in his own flamboyant style.

-Former Hyderabad and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer

