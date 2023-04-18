Former Hyderabad cricketer Abdul Azeem passes away at 63

Born in a cricket family, four of his eight brothers played cricket while Azeem and Abdul Jabbar went on play first class cricket although both were unlucky not to play for the country

Updated On - 10:09 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Off the field he had that unassuming, calm, friendly and ever-smiling demeanor. On the field, he transformed in a pugnacious strokemaker, cutting rival bowlers to smithereens. There was that rare elegance about Abdul Azeem, whether in cricketing whites and the county cap or normal formal attire. He was my favourite. The joy he gave, whether in the middle of the grounds or while talking simply to us, Azeem had his own charm and humility.

On Tuesday, Azeem lost his battle and passed away after his health deteriorated. He was grappling with various health issues, including kidney ailment. He was 63. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Making his first class debut in 1979-80, he went on to play 73 matches, scoring 4,644 runs with 12 centuries including a triple century against Tamil Nadu at Gymkhana ground. However, his best knock was in the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi in 1986-87 on a green wicket against Delhi at Feroz Shah Kotla ground when Hyderabad emerged champions. “He is one of the fearless batter and on a green wicket, he simply took the battle into the Delhi camp. I always enjoyed watching him from non-striker. He had own streak of madness,’’ said Vijay Mohan Raj, his opening partner for many matches.

Flamboyant, he batted in Ranji Trophy in T20 mode. He would have been very successful if the T20 was played then. VVS Laxman said Azeem was all class. “He was amazing with his strokeplay. He exhibited his batting skills in his own unique style,” said Laxman.

Venkatapathy Raju said it was all about shot selection. “Runs flowed whenever he was at the crease.’’ Off spinner Kanwaljit Singh averred that Azeem was not afraid to play the lofted shots.

He was good in picking the length and drove with nonchalance on either side of the wicket. It was basically because of good eye and hand coordination. He was a delight to watch from the non-striker’s end,’’ said RA Swaroop.

Playing for State Bank of India in local leagues, he would straightaway bat irrespective of the conditions of the wicket. “On a wet wicket, he offered to bat first. Cricketers often say “Pagal tha. He could hit any ball with confidence. The timing was the key here.’’

P Jyothi Prasad, the former wily seamer of Hyderabad of the 70s and 80s, said Azeem had amazing skill to hit even a good length ball to the boundary. “He was effortless.’’ Prasana Kumar, the former Andhra wicketkeeper, said Azeem was brutal with any bowler.

Surely the smiling genius is no more. He served as chairman of Hyderabad selection committee and was coach of the Hyderabad Ranji team. It was Azeem who had spotted in the early talent of the current Indian pace bowler Mohd Siraj.