Strategy to build a good introduction

Questioning method can help form an ideal essay introduction in a short span of time without missing out on any details of the topic given.

Hyderabad: Many of us know that the introduction forms the face of your essay, which will make first impression on the examiner. This first impression is also the only chance to impress the examiner – who forms a judgment about your whole essay. If the examiner judges you as a good author/writer while reading your introduction, possibilities are there for you to get good marks above than the average marks scored by all. If you are judged as an average author/writer, you may end up scoring low.

Caution: Only writing good introduction will not give you full marks without appropriate body contents. However, introduction will leave a good first impression if you write an impactful essay.

Introductions builds expectations for the rest of the essay. It is also an opportunity to convince the examiner that your answer is going to be a good one.

3 Do’s while writing an impactful essay:

Introduce the core issue:

Avoid being indirect and introduce the core issue of the question. This shows the examiner that you have understood the core issue asked.

Write what to expect in the essay:

Introduction should give a glimpse of what you are going to write in the body. Example: Pros and cons of the issue (if the essay demands) and a matured conclusion, thus, giving examiner a sense of structure for your essay.

Engage the reader:

Use some anecdotes, stories, case studies related to the topic.

Now, we will see how to create an impactful introduction through questioning method.

Essay topic: Can capitalism bring inclusive growth

Following questions can be asked to the above essay to create an introduction.

What is capitalism?

What is growth?

Relationship between capitalism and growth?

Why is this relationship important?

Now answer all the questions and combine them all to produce an introduction as follows:

1) Capitalism is an ecosystem which allows private players and ownership, thus making profit.

2) Inclusive growth means a multidimensional growth including all sections of the society, all genders and the environment.

3) At first, it seems like the relationship between capitalism and inclusive growth is an incompatible one. However, it is a rich interplay of many factors which make this relationship complex.

4) However, a harmonious relationship between capitalism and inclusive growth is of vital importance to the future of human society and environment.

We can create as many questions as per the length of the essay. For instance, 1000-word essay needs about 80 words of introduction.

Why this questioning method is so effective?

We can define the main terms clearly and state the assumptions about what they mean. It mentions the relationship between the two important words in the question and speaks about the importance in a wider context. It doesn’t require lot of specialisation or knowledge in the topic asked to write a good essay.

This questioning method is applicable to other papers like Ethics and General Studies where it is needed.

Now I am going to provide you a practice question. Use the above method to create an impactful introduction for the essay topic below:

Sample essay topic: Technology cannot replace manpower

Hints: The four questions for the above essay can be in the following lines.

Q1): What is technology?

Q2): What is manpower?

Q3): Relationship between technology and manpower?

Q4) Why this relationship is important?

The above method is not only the method to create an impactful introduction. However, this is the easiest and simplest way to produce introduction, if one practised well before the main exam. The other way of writing introduction could be telling an appropriate story, anecdote, case study, etc.

In the upcoming articles we learn how to build an effective body for the given essay. Once you got mastery over the introduction you can confidently present your views in the main body. We can add all possible sides of any issue, 360 degrees of holistic discussion about the given topic given.

To be continued …

