Strong arithmetic foundation for SI exams

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and answers along with explanations on the percentage topic.

1. What will be the fraction of 25%?

A. 1/4 B. 1/5 C. 1/10 D. None of above

Ans: A

Explanation:

Fraction of 25%=25/100=1/4

2. The ratio 5:25 expressed as percent equals to?

A. 50 % B. 125 % C. 25 % D. 20%

Ans: D

Explanation:

5:25=

Actually it means 5 is what percent of 25, which can be calculated as,

×100%=20%

3.How many litres of pure acid are there in 12 litres of a 30% solution?

A. 1.2 lt B. 2.4 lt C. 3.6 lt D.1.5 lt

Ans: C

Explanation:

Pure Acid in solution = 3.6 lt

4. 2 percent of one – fourth written as decimal is?

A. 0 5 B. 0.5 C. 0.05 D. 0.005

Ans: D

Explanation:

2percent of one – fourth =2% of = = = 0.005

5. What is 25 percent of 34?

A. 5.80 B. 8.50 C. 9.10 D. 6.10

Ans: B

Explanation:

25% of 34= 34 = 8.5

6. If sales tax is reduced from 11% to 10%, then what difference it will make if you purchase an item of Rs. 2000?

A. 10 B. 20 C. 30 D. 40

Ans: B

Explanation:

Difference= 11% of 2000-10% of 2000=220-200=20

7. A fruit seller had some apples. He sells 60% apples and still has 420 apples. Number of apples originally, he had:

A.880 apples B. 1600 apples C. 1672 apples D. 1050 apples

Ans: D

Explanation:

Percentage of total number of apples=100%

If he sells 60% of apples remaining apples percentage= 100%-60%=40%

Remaining apples= 420

40%=420,

100% = ?

=1050

Total number of apples=1050

8. In an election a candidate who gets 84% of the votes is elected by a majority of 476 votes. What is the total number of votes polled?

A. 672 B. 700 C. 749 D. 848

Ans: B

Explanation:

Winner’s Votes percentage = 84%

Losers’ Votes percentage = (100 – 84)% = 16%

Percentage of Total number of votes=100%

Percentage of majority votes= 84%-16%=68%

Given that

68%=476

100% = ?

= 700

Total no. Of votes=700

9. A student has to obtain 33% of the total marks to pass. He got 150 marks and failed by 48 marks. The maximum marks are?

A. 300 B. 600 C. 800 D. 1000

Ans: B

Explanation:

Percentage of total no. of marks=100%

Percentage of marks required to pass= 33%= 150 48=198

33% = 198

100% = ?

= 600

Total no. of marks= 600

10. If the price of 1 kg of rice increased by 25%, the increase is Rs.18. find the new price of rice per kg?

A. 48 B. 60 C. 90 D. 36

Ans: C

Explanation:

Given that 25%=18

The value of the rice after increasing the price= 100% 25%= 125%

25% = 18

125% = ?

= 90

11. The present population of a town is 25,000. The population of a town is increased by 20% per annum. Find the population of a town after 2years?

A. 30,000 B. 36,000 C. 40,000 D. None of these

Ans: B

Explanation:

Let the present population of a town be P and suppose it increases at the rate of R% per annum, then:

Population after T years =

P=25000, R=20%, T=2

Population of a town after 2years=

= 36000

Banda Ravipal Reddy

Director, SIGMA

Sai Institute of General Mental Ability

Hyderabad