Student Activity Centre inaugurated at KITSW

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Institute of Technology& Science (KITS), Warangal Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy suggested the students to actively participate in the co-curricular extracurricular activities and develop the leadership qualities. He inaugurated the Student Activity Centre (SAC) for the academic year 2020-21 on the campus on Saturday.

“SAC is a good platform to showcase the skills and abilities of the students. Students have to take up interdisciplinary projects work and come up with the latest ideas for innovation and incubation. Students must participate in the extracurricular activities and develop leadership qualities too. The young budding engineers should live up to the needs of society. Participate in club activities and improve your health. Participation in SAC activities will help in personality development and skills,” he said and congratulated new SAC student general secretaries of various clubs including Pinna Sridatta, K Sai Yogesh, Pradhyumna, Praneesh Reddy, Anurag, Murugan Yadav, V Saikumar, Prasad and Sai Pavan.

SAC chairman and Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy said that SAC consists nine clubs such as Music, Dance& Fine arts (MDF), Photography and Media Club (PMC), Humanity Club, NCC club, NSS club, Sports& Games club, Literary Club, Technical club and Disciplinary club.

SAC Associate Dean & Associate Professor of EEE, M Narsimha Rao, Dean Academics Prof Rajagopal, Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO D Prabhakara Chary and other staff members were present. Rajya Sabha MP and KITSW Secretary and Correspondent Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao, KITSW Treasurer P Narayana Reddy conveyed their wishes to the new team.

