Student deaths: Efforts on to solve issues in Peddapur Gurukul

Though the exact reason for the sudden deaths is not yet known, snakebite and food poisoning were suspected to be among the reasons.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10 August 2024, 11:22 PM

Jagtial: District officials have begun efforts to restore confidence among parents by finding a solution to the problem in Peddapur Residential School wherein two students died within a fortnight and more inmates fell sick.

While a Class VII student Rajarapu Ganaditya (13) died on July 26, Yedamalla Anirudh (12) of Class VI died on Friday. Though the exact reason for the sudden deaths is not yet known, snakebite and food poisoning were suspected to be among the reasons.

Worried over the safety of their wards, parents took their children from the school on Friday. As a result, the entire school, which has a strength of 550, wears a deserted look now. The district administration has begun efforts to restore confidence among the parents by addressing the problem. As part of the efforts, officials on Saturday cleaned bushes and old structures on the school premises. Fixing of fans and other repair works were also taken up.

Additional Collector Goutham Reddy, who monitored the work, informed that all measures would be taken for the safety of students and to avoid a repeat of such incidents in future. Informing that a meeting with the parents would be organized on August 16, he said all steps would be taken to bring students back to the school by convincing their parents.

On the other hand, Collector B Satya Prasad issued memos to school in-charge principal Mahipal Reddy and District Community Officer of Residential Schools, S Srinivas.