Telangana: Police seize 140 kg ganja near Zaheerabad, two arrested

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Lakhan, a native of Maharashtra and Siddiram, a native of Karnataka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 02:21 PM

Police officials along with the arrested and seized ganja.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police arrested two people and seized 140 kg of dry ganja while it was being transported to Maharashtra from Karnataka on NH-65 at Anand Dhaba under Chiragpally police station limits.

The police also seized a pickup vehicle and two cell phones from their possession. According to the police, the arrested were identified as Lakhan, a native of Maharashtra and Siddiram, a native of Karnataka.

Producing the accused before the media on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said the ganja peddler, Mallu Gonda, a native of Karnataka, borrowed the contraband from Malkangiri in Odisha with the help of one Rahul.

The SP said that he would take the help of Lakhan, Siddiram, Sunil, Kiran, and Mallesh Nayak help to transport the same to Mumbai where Mallu Gonda would accept the ganja.

“Mallu Gonda will further sell the same in Mumbai, Pune, and Lathur to his customers,” he said. The police further said that they would soon nab Mallu Gonda and his team.

The SP appreciated Chiragpally SI Rajendar Reddy and his team for their work and presented them with rewards. Zaheerabad DSP Rammohan Reddy, Inspector Shivalingam, SB Inspector Vijay Krishna, Inspector S-Nab Ramesh, CCS Inspector Mallesh and others were present.