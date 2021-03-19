Student from Telangana gets 100 NTA score in JEE Main Paper-2

According to the NTA press release, Aditya was the only student who secured 100 NTA score in the Paper-2A (BArch) test

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana Josyula Venkata Aditya has secured 100 National Testing Agency (NTA) score in the Paper-2A (BArch) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The results for JEE Main Paper-2 were released by the NTA on Thursday.

According to the NTA press release, Aditya was the only student who secured 100 NTA score in the Paper-2A (BArch) test.

In the JEE Main Paper-2B (BPlanning), another student from Telangana Sriteja Reddy Pashya got 99.9844977 NTA score.

The JEE Main exam for B.Arch. and B.Planning was conducted by the NTA across the country on February 23. A total of 59,962 candidates registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 48,836 have appeared. Likewise, 25,810 students registered for paper 2B (B.Planning) examination and 19,352 appeared.

