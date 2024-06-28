Student Unions protest at Kishan Reddy’s residence, demand abolition of NTA

The Student Union leaders and members from NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, PYL and TJS, led by NSUI district president, Abhijit Yadav, demanded immediate cancellation of NEET-2024 examinations and conducting the medical entrance exam at the earliest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 02:37 PM

Hyderabad: Several student unions, who organized a protest meet and tried to storm the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy demanding abolition of National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-2024, were taken into custody by police on Friday morning.

The protesting members of various Student Unions demanded that the Central Government immediately take measures to

abolish National Testing Agency.

The police took the protesting leaders into custody and sent them to Kachiguda police station.