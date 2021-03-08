Student innovators from NIT-Raipur, CVR & SRU share laurels in Innovation X 3.0

Innovation X 3.0, the third edition of the annual innovation challenge series Innovation X run by SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX).

Warangal Urban: Innovators from National Institute of Technology, Raipur, (NITR) who developed “Smart Drip Monitoring System” bagged the first prize of Rs 25,000 cash prize, while innovators from CVR Engineering College, Hyderabad, with their innovation “Secure System on Chip” bagged the second prize of Rs.15,000. Innovators from SR University who developed a secure digital examination tool bagged the third prize of Rs.10,000.

Technology Business Incubator SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), Warangal conducted Student Innovation Challenge INNOVATION X 3.0 on Monday.

'Innovation X 3.0' is a platform created by SRiX Warangal for student innovators at all levels, who have a dream to create something new, aspire to make a societal impact, contribute to India's success towards becoming an Innovative nation. The challenge is open to all Indian students pursuing Graduation, Post-Graduation or Doctoral degrees. Students showcase their ideas and innovations to gain tangible rewards like prize money and incubation along with intangible benefits like paving the foundation for their entrepreneurial journey. Innovation X series as a platform, SRiX aspires to encourage and boost young innovative ideas.

“Innovation is the creation of something new and meaningful that creates value for society. Innovation X is an annual initiative conducted by SRiX to promote innovation amongst students. It is a festival of creativity and zeal to make something new. This is the 3rd consecutive year we are conducting this and the quality of applications has grown exponentially. Apart from cash prizes, the innovators are offered incubation support, AWS cloud credits and other facilities which will enable them to chase their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange.

Ajay Naini, Site Director India at Xilinx Inc expressed, “I commend SRiX for nurturing and promoting young engineers to pursue their entrepreneurial instincts. Having access to infrastructure, resources, and mentorship in tier 2 cities and colleges will build confidence in youth to take up innovation and realise their dream.”

“The energy and enthusiasm of the students at such an early age was amazing to witness! For the past 3 years, SRiX with Innovation X has been doing a great job to encourage entrepreneurship and provide support to students with a range of world-class mentors, infrastructure, Marketplaces, IOT labs, etc, allowing the students the opportunity to tinker with ideas and help grow businesses!”, Ravi Korukonda, Cofounder of PurpleTalk & XCube labs, added.

