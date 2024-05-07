US Consulate General Hyderabad announces release of first tranche of student visa appointments

In a recent announcement, the Consulate mentioned plans to unveil additional appointment tranches for June, July, and August in the upcoming weeks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 02:55 PM

Hyderabad: The anticipation for student visas is on the rise as the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad announced the release of the initial tranche of student visa appointment slots for interviews slated in late May.

The United States is making strides in reducing visa processing times specifically for Indian students. This initiative comes amidst efforts by the US Mission in India to facilitate a smoother pathway for more Indian students to pursue their education in the United States. With expectations of a surge in visa applications this year, these efforts aim to streamline the visa acquisition process for aspiring students.