Students of Army Public School Bolarum secure 100% pass percentage

In the Class 10 results, Gyan Prakash Lenka clinched the top spot with a 98 per cent followed by Advik Singh Bhadoria at second position (97.8 per cent), and Kunkunuri Vaishnavi Nainika at third position (97.6 per cent).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 10:31 PM

Hyderabad: Students of the Army Public School Bolarum secured 100 per cent pass marks in the CBSE Class X and XII Board Examinations for the academic year 2023-24.

XII results: In Class XII Board Examination, KVV Nayan Nivyadin and Bhavya Balla were the top performers in Science and Humanities streams, respectively, achieving a 98.6 per cent overall score.

Ishani secured the second position with 98.2 per cent, while Ruhani Grewal and Avyukta Chekuri ranked third with 98 per cent overall marks each. Kajal Siwach, Anuska Singh, Jayostu Chanda, and Pranav Sharma, scored a 100 per cent in Informatics Practices.

The students who excelled include Nayan Nivyadin, Ishani, and Syed Tahirima (Artificial Intelligence), Bhavya Balla, Ishani, and Shanaya Vas (Political Science), Ankita Singh and Bhavya Bhalla (History), Avyukta Chekuri and Bhavya Balla (Psychology) and Nayan Nivyadin (Chemistry).

Principal Smitha Govind congratulated the students, and acknowledged their relentless dedication and the unwavering support of parents and mentors.