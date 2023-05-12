CBSE class 10 results out, pass percentage of 93.12 recorded

Girls have once again performed better than boys in CBSE Class 10 exam results, with a pass percentage of 94.25 per cent compared to boys' 92.27

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 10 exam results in which 93.12 per cent of students passed.

Girls have once again performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 94.25 per cent compared to boys’ 92.27.

Besides, around 90 per cent of transgender students have passed the Class 10 exam.

This year, 21,65,805 students from across the country appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations, of which 20,16,779 have passed.

The CBSE said that 1,95,799 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks. A total of 2 per cent of students (44,297) have secured more than 95 per cent marks.

According to CBSE, Thiruvananthapuram region stood first in the country with 99.91 pass percentage, while Bengaluru came second at 99.18 per cent. Chennai division was in the third place with a pass percentage of 99.14.

This year, 278 students in ‘Children with Special Needs’ secured more than 90 per cent marks, while 58 students from this category scored over 95 per cent marks.

Besides, a total of 1,34,774 students have passed the compartment exam.

