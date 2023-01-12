Army Day: Army Public School Bolarum organises series of events

Hyderabad: As a prelude to Army Day parade and in continuation of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’, a series of events were organized by Army Public School, Bolarum from January 9 to 12.

Apart from quiz and essay writing, competitions were held in painting and events like cyclothon apart from motivational talk by Nb Sub Riyaz Ahmed Bhat. A presentation on ‘Battle of Basantar’ by Sub MK Singh and a street play at Sainikpuri with a theme on ‘Ek Bharat Sarvashreshta Bharat’ were showcased by the school students.

School Principal, Smitha Govind along with the students dedicated the Army Day as a tribute to soldiers who have been a great example of selfless sacrifice, service, brotherhood and appreciated the initiative taken by the students to spread the awareness about Indian Army.