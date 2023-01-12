Army Day: Army Public School Bolarum organises series of events

Apart from quiz and essay writing, competitions were held in painting and events like cyclothon apart from motivational talk by Nb Sub Riyaz Ahmed Bha
Hyderabad: As a prelude to Army Day parade and in continuation of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’, a series of events were organized by Army Public School, Bolarum from January 9 to 12.
Apart from quiz and essay writing, competitions were held in painting and events like cyclothon apart from motivational talk by Nb Sub Riyaz Ahmed Bhat. A presentation on ‘Battle of Basantar’ by Sub MK Singh and a street play at Sainikpuri with a theme on ‘Ek Bharat Sarvashreshta Bharat’ were showcased by the school students.
School Principal, Smitha Govind along with the students dedicated the Army Day as a tribute to soldiers who have been a great example of selfless sacrifice, service, brotherhood and appreciated the initiative taken by the students to spread the awareness about Indian Army.