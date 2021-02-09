Students of CMR International School perform Yoga asanas with ease

CMR International School conducted a yoga session online where students took part in large numbers.

Published: 7:08 pm

Stress is a major obstacle to academic achievement and yoga is one method to beat stress and boost performance in academic and other activities.

CMR International School conducted a yoga session online where students took part in large numbers. They performed various asanas with ease.

They also spoke on the various benefits of Yoga and stressed on the need for creating health benefits of yoga to stay fit and healthy.

