Students of Gitanjali Vedika display freedom of artistic voice

Every child is an artist and with their treasure trove and innovative ideas, they paint the canvas of their lives and their loved ones. To hone the talent and exhibit the creative abilities of budding artists, Gitanjali Vedika organised an Art exhibition ‘Listen to your heART.’

Rangoli Garg, a renowned artist was the chief guest of the occasion. The event stood as a platform for young minds of Nursery to class VI students to transcend the boundaries of their inherent aesthetic potential.

From dotted lines to sketches, from A, B, C curves to panoramic sceneries and from bright hues crayons to distinct palettes of acrylic paint the exhibition was a great fusion. Students participated and displayed the freedom of their artistic voice. It was an enthusiastic involvement of all the burgeon artists of the school.

The principal lauded the collective efforts of the students and the teachers to make the exhibition a grand success show. The exhibition which was presented in a 3D format touched upon art in its contemporary and traditional form as parents and students virtually walked in it they were mesmerised by the entire display, the school said.

