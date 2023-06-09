Students should not waste time on social media: Karimnagar Collector

Collector RV Karnan advised students not to waste precious time by spending time on social media especially YouTube

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Collector RV Karnan addressing students while participating in the silver jubilee celebration of Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, Singapur of Huzurabad mandal on Friday

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan advised students not to waste precious time by spending time on social media especially YouTube. Students must be cautious about social media since there is a possibility of students wasting their time by watching it.

Students, especially engineering graduates have more opportunities to do service to society. Instead of being addicted to bad things, students should try to reach higher positions by doing hard work, he said while participating in the silver jubilee celebration of Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, Singapur of Huzurabad mandal on Friday.

Husnabad MLA and College secretary V Satish Kumar, SUDA Chairman and Kamala Educational Society member chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.