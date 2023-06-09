Telangana aims poor to lead life with self-respect: Gangula Kamalakar

Gangula Kamalakar said that ensuring all sections of the society to lead a dignified life with self-respect was the aim of CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributing cheques to transgenders as part of Sankshema Ustavam held in Karimnagar on Friday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that ensuring all sections of the society to lead a dignified life with self-respect was the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at the Sankshema Utsavalu organised as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations held in Rekurthy here on Friday, Kamalakar said that the lives of the poor had not been changed in united Andhra Pradesh. Andhra rulers, who looted Telangana resources, neglected the local people.

However, the lives of Telangana people have changed after the formation of the separate State. In order to rejuvenate caste occupations, the state government has decided to provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to BCs. Informing that the scheme was launched on Friday, the Minister advised BCs to strengthen their financial status by utilizing the scheme properly.

Distributing cheques to different communities, Kamalakar said that in order to develop confidence among caste occupations, the Chief Minister launched the scheme. Other caste people would also be provided the scheme in the coming days.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MPPs Pilli Srilatha and Thipparthy Laxmaiah, Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudra Raju and others were present.