Students told to strive for a society free of evils

An informative video was played depicting the varied ways in which Dasara is celebrated across India, signifying the victory of good over evil

By | Published: 7:43 pm 7:45 pm

To emphasize the significance of celebrating festivals, a special assembly on Dasara, the festival that resonates with the victory of good over evil and Bathukamma, that means ‘Mother Goddess come Alive’ and heralds the abundance that nature has to offer was presented by students of Pallavi International School, Gandipet virtually on Saturday. The assembly commenced with the little Pallavians presenting soulful songs and shlokas, a graceful dance invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, marked the culmination of the assembly. Children spoke on the importance of Bathukamma festival and the nine-day rituals performed during Navaratri. Beautiful Garbha dances were also presented by the children.

An informative video was played depicting the varied ways in which Dasara is celebrated across India, signifying the victory of good over evil. School Principal Meetali Archit addressed the students and reiterated the importance of festivals and celebrations in our lives. She told them that superheroes are not only found in mythological stories and that each one of us is a superhero in his or her way and one can achieve victory over bad and attain positivity. She emphasized that if we can overcome the evil within us, then we can help make our society a better place to live in. The assembly came to an end with an interesting quiz and National Anthem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .