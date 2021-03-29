Study material given to aspirants of teacher jobs in Kaghaznagar

The MLA, District Collector Rahul Raj and Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson K Krishna distributed study material of seven subjects to around 1,400 aspirants free of cost in Kaghaznagar and Koutala mandal centre on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa advised aspirants of teacher jobs to secure employment with the Education Department and bring recognition to their families.

The MLA, District Collector Rahul Raj and Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson K Krishna distributed study material of seven subjects to around 1,400 aspirants free of cost in Kaghaznagar and Koutala mandal centre on Monday.

Konappa stated that Koneru Trust was providing better quality coaching by roping in experts of popular institutions belonging to Avanigadda and Warangal for the convenience of aspirants of remote and backward areas of the segment. He suggested the aspirants to excel in tests to be conducted by the government for filling up vacant teacher posts with the education department.

The legislator announced that the trust would offer a similar coaching to aspirants of jobs of police constable and Sub-Inspector in April. The objective of the trust is to help youngsters crack posts in both Education and Police Departments.

District Collector Rahul Raj was all praise for the MLA for coming forward to give the 90-day long coaching and providing lunch and accommodation to aspirants from interior parts of the segment.

ASP Bala Swamy, who was also present, assured to extend all support to the coaching and training programme for aspirants of police constable and Sub-Inspector jobs soon.