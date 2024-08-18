Veteran singer P Susheela hospitalised in Chennai

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 August 2024, 04:27 PM

Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer P Susheela has been hospitalised on Sunday owing to her ill health.

The 88-year-old singer was admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. She was taken to the hospital after she reportedly complained about severe stomach pain.

While the family of the singer has assured the fans and well-wishers that the singer is under good care, the hospital also confirmed that the singer is stable.

P Susheela, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009, stayed away from limelight for several years.

She is fondly known as ‘Gaana Kokila’ and holds a Guinness Book of World Records for singing most songs in Indian languages.