Sub-Inspector draws flak for sexually harassing a girl in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: While incidents of sexual abuses by police officers working in Hyderabad remained afresh in memoirs, Rebbena Sub-Inspector Padala Bhavani Sen drew flak for allegedly sexually harassing and molesting a girl a few days back. A video of the girl came to the fore on Tuesday.

As per the video clip, the girl alleged that the sub-inspector misbehaved and molested her when none was present in the police station after approaching him for study material to appear for competitive examinations. She charged that he called up her and invited her to his residence to fulfill his sexual pleasures when his wife was not present.

“Bhavani Goud sir asked me what my opinion on sex was when I went to police station for receiving books. He touched my waist and hugged me under the pretext of checking my height. He made me touch his private parts. He touched me inappropriately. He misbehaved with me while giving books,” the girl accused.

The victim further alleged that the sub-inspector called her multiple times and requested her to visit his home. One Sindhu and two constables requested her not to disclose about this to anyone, she narrated.

It was learnt that the sub-inspector, in question, reportedly misbehaved with a public representative of Rebbena mandal, a teacher working with Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and a woman petitioner in the past. He, however, managed to cover up his offence by compromising with the victims. This girl, however, exposed his wrongdoings with the help of a local leader.

When asked, Bhavani Sen refuted the allegations leveled by the girl against him. He said that someone hatched a conspiracy against him. “Why the incident come to light after 12 days?” he questioned. He said that she was trying to blackmail him by accusing of sexual harassment. Staffers of the police station were present when she visited the police station, he stated.

He was transferred from Khanapur and posted in Rebbena police station in February.