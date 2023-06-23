Subhash Ghai ventures into television with series ‘Jaanaki’

Subhash Ghai is now venturing into the realm of television with his Mukta Arts’ series ‘Jaanaki’ to be telecast on Doordarshan in July.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Having delivered some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters such as ‘Karz’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, and ‘Pardes’, Subhash Ghai is now venturing into the realm of television. With ‘Jaanaki’, he is poised to become Showman of the Indian Television.

‘Jaanaki’ is an enthralling tale of women empowerment that will be broadcast on Doordarshan next month. Expressing his enthusiasm about this new venture, Subhash Ghai shared, “I am thrilled to explore the golden world of television with ‘Jaanaki’. The recent turn of events provided me with the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of creating a television show.”

He added that it was the success of Mukta Arts’ web series ‘36 Farmhouse’ which further ignited his curiosity to explore different mediums, ultimately leading to the creation of ‘Jaanaki’, which will be aired in July. “On World Yoga Day, as the world celebrates Indian heritage and culture through Yoga, we take pride in continuing the legacy of our glorious nation by showcasing the modern women of our country through ‘Jaanaki’,” he shared.

The script for ‘Jaanaki’ has been penned by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, Surabhi Rohini and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe serves as the creative director, while Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh has directed the series. Rahul Puri is the producer, and Vishal Gandhi is the associate producer.