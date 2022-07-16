Subhash Ghai’s OTT debut ‘36 Farmhouse’ completes 25 weeks on Zee5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: If there’s one name synonymous with ‘blockbuster’ in the history of Indian cinema it is none other than Subhash Ghai. The brilliant director, producer is an institution within himself and carries a rich legacy of blockbuster hits such as ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Pardes’, to name a few. All his films are known to complete a minimum of 25 weeks in the theatres, calling him the ‘king of Silver Jubilee’.

Ghai’s debut on OTT as a producer is also shattering records. The stalwart’s first outing as a producer, ‘36 Farmhouse’ has clocked a massive viewership running successfully for 25 weeks on Zee5. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer and leaves you with a thrilling feeling.

Ghai is all set to celebrate the success with a grand party. On touching yet another milestone, the ace film-maker adds, “Celebrating silver jubilee is a jubilant expression of success of a feature film for any filmmaker irrespective of the platform. I want to share my happiness with my entire team at Mukta Arts, the brilliant artistes of ‘36 farmhouse’, our partners Zee5, Zee Studios and everyone involved.”

On his consistency to outdo himself, he further stated: “Girte hain shah sawar hi maidan-e-jung me, Haar ke baad hi jeet hoti hai.”

When asked about his most memorable experience from the film, he shared, “For ‘36 Farmhouse’, I penned down lyrics and composed music. I am hands on with direction but acting as lyricist and composer was a new experience for me. When I attended a music live show on television, I was so thrilled to see all those newcomer children singing ‘Mausam bhi aisa, Har Manzar bhi aisa hai’, from the film. I felt ecstatic.”

Subhash Ghai further re-iterated his experience on working on an OTT for this first time, “I come from a place where we need to showcase everything larger than life on a 70mm screen with 6 tracks but OTT doesn’t work that way. You are more accountable to the audience. There is more authenticity on OTT platforms, people are attuned to a ‘real’ perspective here. It was definitely a new experience for me. I am absolutely thrilled and delighted that the audience accepted it open arms.”

The movie continues to garner rave reviews owing to its critically-acclaimed star cast starring Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Ashwini Kalsekar, Amol Parashar along with social media influencer Barkha Singh.