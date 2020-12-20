Success comes knocking early for this PMS Alwal student

Ujwal acted in advertisements in ETV Bala Bharat which will be launched soon and many other brands and spellbound his audience with striking performances

Hyderabad: Ujwal Tej, a student of class III of Pallavi Model School, Alwal is all set to debut as a child artist in an upcoming south Indian movie. Senior comedian Gautham Raj and Jaya Naidu will play the role of Ujwal’s parents. The cast has actor Krishna Raj playing the male lead character in the movie. The school congratulated Ujwal and has expressed happiness at the development.

After the junior model international event, where Ujwal brightened the family school and the country’s fame while representing India at various international platforms, the child actor has now embarked to set up his career at a very tender age while opportunities kept knocking at his door for he is such a wonderful kid, the school said.

Ujwal acted in advertisements in ETV Bala Bharat which will be launched soon and many other brands and spellbound his audience with striking performances. School Principal Sunir Nagi congratulated the student and wished him a sparkling zeal in his future endeavours.

