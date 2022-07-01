SUDA Draft Master Plan is futuristic, growth oriented: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing SUDA Master Plan stakeholders meeting in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Draft Master Plan was futuristic and aimed at a comprehensive growth of Khammam city, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Addressing the Master Plan 2nd stakeholders meeting here on Friday the minister informed that certain problems have been cropping up due to lack of an approved Master Plan for the city’s development even after the city was upgraded into a municipal corporation 10 years ago.

In view of that a Master Plan, keeping the city’s developmental needs and needs of the public for the next 30 to 40 years, was being drafted by the authorities after an elaborate exercise. The city roads with 80 and 60 feet width would be connected to the outer ring road, Ajay Kumar informed.

Mixed zones with residential and commercial areas have been incorporated in the Master Plan. The residents, elected representatives and other stakeholders have to contribute their part in approving the Master Plan to submit to the government to notify it, he said.

Khammam city was next to Hyderabad in terms of development. Lakaram Tank Bund was developed as a tourist attraction. Modern buildings have been built for municipal corporation and police commissionerate offices, the minister noted.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar said that there were 46 villages under the SUDA limits and steps were being taken to urbanise those villages. Steps like identifying FTL of water bodies and erecting fencing to prevent encroachment of government lands were taken.

Nearly 80 roads in the city with 30 feet width would be expanded to 40 feet, 40 feet roads to 60 feet and 60 feet roads would be expanded to 80 feet. Road expansion would be taken up from the railway station to the new bus stand, he added.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that the Master Plan was being drafted in a way to meet the people’s needs till 2041 with suggestions from all the stakeholders. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that steps would be taken to prevent traffic problems.