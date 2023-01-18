Suddala Ashok Teja, GV Prakash collaborate for inspirational dance number ‘Banjara’ from ‘Sir’

The film will release simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil across the globe on February 17.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Award-winning actor Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon are teaming up for the much-awaited college drama, ‘Sir’ (‘Vaathi’), a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, written and directed by Venky Atluri. S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the film under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas while Srikara Studios presents it.

GV Prakash scores the music for the drama. After delighting audiences with ‘Mastaaru Mastaaru’, the makers of ‘Sir’/’Vaathi’ launched the second single, ‘Banjara’, on Tuesday.

Sung by Anurag Kulkarni and penned by national award-winning lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, Banjara is a foot-tapping, motivational number, set in a rustic backdrop that elaborates on the larger truths of life through simple, effective metaphors.

The song establishes that the protagonist, played by Dhanush, who plays a lecturer in the film, is fighting for a cause along with a group of students. The number states the importance for all to recognise the true purpose behind their existence.

The opening lines, ‘Ille naadhani.. vaakili naadhenante.. Pakkuna navvuthadi bhoothalli.. Padave naadhani.. alalu naavenante.. Padi padi navvutavi.. sandrale’, with a hint of sarcasm and excellent wordplay, say the need for a human to rise above their ‘I, me, myself’ approach to life and suggests them to become one with nature. The references to the origin of thambura, various dimensions of nature and simple joys of life, showcase Suddala Ashok Teja’s brilliance.

Anurag Kulkarni lends ‘Banjara’ just the right amount of raw energy and enthusiasm while making an appearance alongside composer GV Prakash Kumar in the lyrical video as well. Vijay Binni’s choreography enhances the impact of the number further and designs it more like a celebration, extracting the best out of Dhanush as a dancer. Going by the lyric video, the song unfolds when the lecturer and the students are on the move.

