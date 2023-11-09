Sudigali Sudheer set to enthral viewers with ‘Calling Sahasra’

The film is being promoted on a grand scale, and recently, the makers released the song ‘Kanula Neeru Raalade’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Sudigali Sudheer & Dollysha at the launch of the song ‘Kanula Neeru Raalade’

Hyderabad: Sudigali Sudheer, who shot to fame with his captivating performances on the small screen, successfully transitioned to the big screen, making a remarkable debut with the film ‘Gaalodu’. Now, in his second film, ‘Calling Sahasra’, Sudheer is all set to entertain movie enthusiasts.

The film is being promoted on a grand scale, and recently, the makers released the song ‘Kanula Neeru Raalade’. Directed by Arun Vikkirala, the film stars Dollysha as the female lead and is produced by Vijesh Taayal, Venkateswarlu Katuri, and Chiranjeevi Pamidi under the banners of Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts.

The post-production work for the film has been successfully completed, and it was announced that ‘Calling Sahasra’ will soon hit the theatres.

Dollysha, the female lead, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with the team, emphasising her enjoyment of the experience. She also mentioned that, despite some delays, the film’s output has turned out well.

Music composer Mohit shared his positive experience working with Sudheer and the team, highlighting the emotional depth in the film’s music. He also praised director Arun, cinematographer Sunny, and lyricist Suddala for their contributions.

Director Arun Vikkirala expressed confidence that ‘Calling Sahasra’ would elevate Sudheer’s stardom, with Mohit’s music and Mark K Robin’s background score contributing to the film’s impact. He thanked the producers and underlined their dedication to making the event a special treat for Sudheer’s fans.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans, Sudheer thanked the music composer Mohit, and highlighted the appealing choreography by Jittu master. He praised producer Vijesh for his unwavering commitment to the project, with the support of other producers and Bekkam Venugopal. Sudheer also commended Dollysha for her dedication to learning Telugu and delivering a remarkable performance. He wished her success and thanked his fans for their love, hinting at an impending announcement regarding the film’s release date.

Besides the lead pair, the film also stars Sivabalaji, Manoharan, Raviteja Nannimala, among others.