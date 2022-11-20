aha to launch its new show ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’ on December 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: When you need something to make your heart feel good or make your cheeks hurt from laughing too much, nothing compares to a great comedy. With the promise to thoroughly entertain its audience, aha offers a light-hearted family comedy show, ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’ premiering on December 2.

With popular comedians bringing out the show’s flavour, the show marks the OTT debut of film writer and star director Anil Ravipudi – known for movies like ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’ – who is set to take up the role of the show’s chairman, making it different.

While Anil will be seen as the chairman, Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai will host the show, which brings celebrated comedians such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar as stocks. On the ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’ platform, they figure their way to the stage, light up the crowd and serve up plenty of laughs to the audience. The show consists of three rounds where the live audience would vote for their favourite stock (comedian). The one who wins more votes and the heart of the chairman stands as ‘top stock’. The 10-episode show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment every weekend.

Commenting on his debut into OTT with ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’, Anil Ravipudi, said, “I am very excited to have an official platform to exhibit different facets of comedy. I am thankful to aha for giving me such a platform and a brand-new show ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’. This show is my first in OTT and hence is very close to my heart. My excitement levels are at the peak as this is something I do off the camera, but now my fans will see me in a different avatar.”

Sudigali Sudheer, host of the show, says, “I am deeply touched by the warmth and love the audience has shown me over the years. Their belief and undying devotion encourage me to reinvent myself and bring smiles to every household. I am excited about my debut in OTT and my first-ever association with aha. It’s a project close to my heart, and I eagerly await everyone to sample it.”

This December, brace yourselves for a massive rise in temperature caused by ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’, starting from December 2, only on aha!