Salaar trailer to be released on this date

Salaar, currently India's most-awaited film, is set to release on December 22 this year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:19 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

By Saki

Hyderabad: Salaar, currently India’s most-awaited film, is set to release on December 22 this year. Though there are not many updates from the film unit, the hype is spreading among film lovers. Of course, the darling fans are counting days to experience the mass euphoria on the big screens after they were disappointed with Radhe Shyam last year.

The teaser for Salaar shook YouTube with 139 million views. Though the director Prashanth Neel did not reveal much about Prabhas in the teaser, he lived up to expectations with the elevations and the announcement of two parts for the film. Now, everyone is looking forward to the release of the Salaar trailer.

The Salaar trailer is going to be released on December 1. The official announcement was not made yet, as the makers reserved it for Diwali. But the media sources and even the top PRs of both Tollywood and Hollywood confirmed it on their X accounts. So we are just three more weeks away from a massive celebration.