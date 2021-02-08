Sumanth’s next is ‘Anaganaga Oka Rowdy’

The makers released the first look on Monday

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Actor Sumanth will be seen as Waltair Seenu in the upcoming movie titled Anaganaga Oka Rowdy. The makers of the movie have released his first look from the film to mark his birthday on February 9.

The actor, who played the character of real-life Akkineni Nageswara Rao in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Makanayakudu, will be seen in a different role in Anaganaga Oka Rowdy.

Except the Vishakapatnam schedule, the unit has wrapped up all the shooting schedules. The movie is being produced by producer Garlapati Ramesh and Dr TS Vineeth Bhatt under the banner Ek Dho Teen Productions.

Manu Yagna is directing the movie while Mark K Robin is composing the music. Sumanth has another movie lined-up titled Kapatadhaari which is in post-production stage. The actor recently flagged off a bike rally intended to create an awareness on cancer as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .