Sumer camp culminated on a colorful note in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:19 PM

Mancherial: A fortnight-long summer camp titled Creative Kids ended on a grand style on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) here on Sunday.

Dressed in their best, boys and girls presented cultural programmes as part of a ceremony held to mark the conclusion of the camp, enthralling audience. Some of them formed yoga asanas, while others demonstrated karate and played musical instruments learnt at the camp.

Prizes were given to winners of chess, sports, essay writing and painting completions held for participants. Certificates of participation were also handed over to the kids. Dr P Sameera, a founder of MYNCC, advised parents to spend at least thirty minutes a day for their children.

She told them not to condition at the tender age and suggested them to give liberty for the kids to grow independently.

She opined that the children were unable to get the love and attention of parents with the advent of smart phones.

Dr KN Sukumar, another founder of the wellness centre, stated that the summer camps bring out latent talents of the children and help hone their skills in sports, arts, dance and their favorite fields. He observed that every child was a unique and special person.

He advised parents to encourage their kids by recognising passion for a field instead of forcing them to take up some sector.